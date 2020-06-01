Granite Hills Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

STACI CHAMBERS played four years on varsity and earned a spot on the All-CIF First Team twice and was a two-time league pitcher of the year. She has signed to play with Cal State Fullerton.

BAILEY WALLACE played outfield for four years and had a cannon of an arm. She also posted a .410 batting average for her career. She, too, will plays at Cal State Fullerton.

HALEY JOHNSON also played four years on varsity. She was All-League three times with a robust .428 career batting average and plans to play at the University of Hawaii.

BROOKE BERTUSSI primarily played second but could play all over the infield and was like a coach on the field.

AMAYA ESPARZA could hit for power and she will take her bat to Manhattanville College in New York.

RYLEE OMAHEN played the infield and plans to play at Lander University in South Carolina.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com