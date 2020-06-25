Granite Hills Girls Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

KARA KNIGHT played four years on varsity and served as team captain.

SLOMITH CASTELLON also spent four years on varsity and played both offense and defense.

ALYSSA LINDALL played four years on varsity and had an .857 career shot percentage.

LAUREN HENDERSON showed a really good work ethic in her three years on varsity.

RANITA MIKHA played goalie for the Eagles.

ROCIO LIEBMANN was known as the team’s secret weapon.

AUBRI HIEB served as the team statistician.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com