Francis Parker Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

On this Cinco de Mayo, Katie Austin planned for a fiesta with her Francis Parker softball teammates.

It was supposed to be senior day and her last regular season home game.



Instead — the pitcher had to spend much of the spring at home, so her teammates pulled off a surprise sendoff for their lone senior, and Kalyn McMackin took it all in.

“I was very surprised. I saw all this honking and I looked over and saw all my friends over there.” Katie Austin had no idea that her softball teammates rallied together to give her the senior night she deserved.

“She’s our one senior on the team this year and she’s put in so much dedication and effort and passion for the game the past few years, so it was really important to us to show her that we appreciated it and give her a good send off,” said Jayna Wadhwa, sophomore catcher

The Lancers softball team presented Katie with a drive-by salute in her neighborhood… complete with decorated cars and signs. Several players and coaches also created a tribute video to Katie saying how much they’ll miss her.

“I think it’s really important for us to make sure that Katie knows how much of an impact she had on the team on and off the field, how much these players, because we have a lot of young players, look up to her. I want Katie to know how special she is.”

In her high school career, Katie pitched more than 320 innings, had 254 strikeouts and posted a 3.17 ERA. “Everybody has been really supportive of me and I try to be supportive back, and we’re all just really there for each other as a team, especially coach, she’s always there.”

A bittersweet send-off Katie says she’ll cherish.

“It’s really important to remember where I’ve come from and all the people that have supported me along the way and just seeing that down the road is going to be very important to me.”

