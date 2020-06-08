El Camino Girl’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ANNA KAYE POWELL won the Avocado League title last season in the triple jump and 100 hurdles. Her coach called her the team’s most versatile athlete.

CHYANN PEACOCK qualified for the CIF championships last year in shot put and discus and started this season with personal records in both events.

KYRA ALLISON qualified for CIF in the shot and discus the past two years, and she’s one of the hardest working athletes on the team.

MAHARI TOIA was in her second season with the team and quickly became one of the best throwers in the league.

ISABEL ORTIZ won the league title in the 400 meters last year. She also qualified for the CIF championships the past three years.

JAIDEN SHIRING was one of the most valuable members of the team and qualified for CIF in the 800 three times and was a finalist twice.

NELEH COLEMAN qualified for CIF in the 100 and 200 meters. She also played soccer and was a cheerleader.

DIANA MARIN was in her second season with the track team.

ELISE ORTIZ ran the medium and long distances for four years for the Wildcats.

ERIKA ATIENZA did the same and successfully juggles athletics with numerous AP classes and served in ASB.

ISABEL ARREOLA maintained a robust 4.28 GPA, ranking 15th in the senior class.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com