El Camino Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

America Vizcaino America played varsity for all four years and served as team captain for the last two. She was second team all-CIF last year and MVP of the valley league. She plans to keep playing at Grand Valley State next year.

Jezelle Velasquez Jezelle played three years of junior varsity where she was a starter. And then this season, she served as team manager for the Wildcats.

Luisa Diniz Napoleao Luisa started playing lacrosse this year as an exchange student from Brazil.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com