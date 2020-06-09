El Camino Boy’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

JONATHAN TUITASI won the Avocado East League shot put title last year and finished third at CIF.

JADYN HILL proved to be a tireless worker in his first season.

CHRIS CURIEL started the spring with a personal best in the pole vault and had a goal of qualifying for CIF.

DARRIUS ADDISON worked hard to go higher and higher.

TYLER TETTLETON vaulted for two years for the Wildcats.

TAKEO WARD qualified for CIF last spring in the long jump.

JACE THOMAS competed in all three jumps as well as hurdles and qualified for CIF in the triple jump last year.

JACOB FINLAN turned out for the team for the first time this spring.

ZION JACKSON won the Avocado East League title in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles in each of the last two years. He also made the CIF Division I finals the past three years.

JAYDEN KENNEDY was the league runner-up in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as CIF finalist last year.

ANDREW WOOD ran sprints for four years for the Wildcats

ANTONIO DINIS won League in the 3200 meters and made the finalists at CIF.

JOSE TAMAYO did well in all of the three distance events.

BRIAN LEGAL not only ran, but juggled advanced orchestra and four AP classes.

MYLES MENDOZA ran distances and took five AP classes.

KADE GAN ran distance and also competed in pole vault.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com