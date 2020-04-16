Eastlake Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Sierra Tufts Sierra is a right-handed pitcher who played four years with the Titans. Her coach describes her as a “work horse” and a good student of the game and the classroom. Sierra plans to continue playing softball at Furman College.

Alice Casillas Outfielder Alice is described as the vocal leader of the team. She played varsity all four years and plans to continue playing at Cal State San Marcos.

Emily Esquivel Emily also plays outfield. Her coach says she is always focused on improving and helping her teammates. She plans to play at Westminster College.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com