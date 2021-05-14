Eastlake senior Marcelo Mayer crushes 3 HR in win over Hilltop

SAN DIEGO – Eastlake High School senior Marcelo Mayer might one day see his name drawn on a major league lineup card. Some mock drafts have the All-American going in the top five picks in July’s amateur draft.

On Thursday, he gave scouts plenty to savor against Hilltop.

He came into the game batting .417 and against the Lancers last week finished with a 2-for-4 day with two homers and five RBIs.

Batting leadoff for the Titans, Mayer homered in his first at-bat, his 11th of the season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder also led off the second inning by smashing another home run over the fence.

Mayer later outdid himself by hitting yet another home run, marking a new season high.

He’s already accepted a scholarship to USC, but he could become the third first-round draft pick in Eastlake history following Adrian Gonzalez in 2000 and Keoni Cavaco in 2019.

The No. 6-ranked Titans won the game 13-2 and they stay unbeaten in league play at 6-0.