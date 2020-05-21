Eastlake Mountain Bike Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Saul Luna Saul earned a varsity spot on the competitive mountain bike racing league for southern California.

Joey Klugg Joey was a disciplined, skilled rider who made a splash with his great sense of humor.

Luis Gonzalez Luis just joined the team but showed great promise.

Bianca Hernandez Bianca was a hard worker on the bike and set a great example for her teammates.

Jimena Huerta Jimena was a ray of sunshine on the team with her big smile and brought a lot of joy to the sport.

Isabel Huerta Isabel, cousins with Jimena, embraced the sport in her first year on the team.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com