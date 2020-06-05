Del Norte Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

LAUREN ROBINSON was a member of the National Honor Society and the principal’s honor roll. She’ll attend NYU and major in sports management.

ALEX GARZA plans to play softball at Catholic University of America in Washington DC next year.

CAITLYN ROBERTS will head to the University of Colorado.

MAYA BAILEY will major in business administration at the University of Oregon.

BREANNAH MCCANN earned Defensive Player of the Year last season and will go east to Springfield College in Massachusetts.

MELISSA MACKROVITCH will attend Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com