Del Norte Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

GRANT COOK played left field for the Nighthawks and plans to attend Cornell where he wants to study archaeology.

JOHNNY NIENSTEDT had thrown a complete game this year against Great Oak. He plans to major in physics at UC Santa Barbara.

GARRETT OSTRANDER led the state in walks his sophomore year and will play Division I at Cal Baptist.

LOGAN PARKER pitched and played center field. For three consecutive seasons, Logan hit lead off for the Nighthawks.

SAM ROBERTS played three years as a pitcher and first baseman. Sam was a scholar athlete and was batting over .300 this season.

KAMERON SOWVLEN played catcher and also pitched. He plans to attend Palomar Community College.

TANNER LAPIN was a three-year starting catcher and first baseman. On the final game of the shortened season, Tanner led the nation in home runs and was second in the nation in RBIs.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com