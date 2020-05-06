Crawford Badminton Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Trang Tang Trang has set her goals on maintaining good scores both on and off the court.

Jaiden Sao Jaiden plans to attend either SDSU or Cal State Fullerton and pursue a career in the health field.

Tina Tran Tina played both tennis and badminton, and she served as a manager for the girls basketball team. She plans to attend SDSU and major in Environmental Science.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com