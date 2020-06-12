Coronado Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

HEATH MILLER started for three years and Coach Cummins called him the best base-runner he ever coached. He could also play defense. Miller will go to Sonoma State.

RADEN PERRY pitched most of the Islanders’ big games since his freshman year, including the 2018 title game.

EVAN SCHNELL had mad speed in the outfield and went 3-for-3 in his final high school game. He heads off the Cal Poly SLO in the fall.

KYLE PHIN anchored the middle infield for three years. He was also developing as a pitcher this spring and plans to attend SDSU.

GRANT GOULD was called a hard-working, gritty player by his coach. He plans to attend the Merchant Marine Academy in the fall.

KANON BILLINGS was called a “wizard with a glove” by his coach. He wants to become a merchant mariner with Pacific Tugboat Services.

MICHAEL RUBILLO enjoyed a perfect inning this spring when he retired three batters on three pitches. He heads off the San Diego Christian College.

NICO SANCHEZ was a fierce competitor on the mound.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com