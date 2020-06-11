Clairemont Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

HENRY MOUNIER started from the moment he took the diamond he took the diamond for the Chieftans in both the outfield and on the mound.

CHRIS BARRIGA played four years on varsity both in the outfield and infield.

RYAN CHRISTENSEN pitched for three years on varsity and emerged as the number one starter. He struck out 65 batters in 63 innings last year.

MICHAEL CLARK came to Clairemont last year and platooned in the outfield and pitched in relief.

JACK KUFFNER played two years on varsity and plans to attend SDSU.

OSHAE HAWKINS played two years on varsity as well.

Not pictured: JACOB TAYLOR and TYLER ADKISON.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com