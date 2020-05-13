Chula Vista Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Viviana Macias Viviana played four years on varsity and her coach said she served as a great leader.

Desirae Matos Desirae played three years on varsity, and her coach said she played with the desire to get better every day. She plans to play at City College next year.

Andrea Ulloa Andrea played two years on varsity as a key member of the Spartans both at first base and in the circle.

America Capelo (not pictured) America joined the varsity team this fall.

