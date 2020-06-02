Cathedral Catholic Swim Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

The following Cathedral Catholic seniors will swim in college:

CATIE PENTLARGE at Nebraska.

YUMA DUGAS at UCSD.

GRETA FANTA at UCLA.

WILL GOLDEY at UNC Wilmington.

SAM GOLDEY at Gardener-Webb.

JAKER HOWERTON and MATT SOMERS will play water polo at Pepperdine and Santa Clara respectively.

KEELY RYAN will go to Michigan.

BREE FLORES and JILLIAN ROBERTS will head to Loyola Marymount.

MATT STONE will head to USC, and IAN MOORE will go to Nebraska.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com