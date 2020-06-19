Cathedral Catholic Boys Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

CAMERON NASH played four years and earned the Serrano Spirit of Sport award for sand volleyball. He heads off the Notre Dame.

NATHAN NASH also played four years and will also attend Notre Dame. He plans to join the Navy ROTC program and major in electrical engineering.

JACKSON REED started all four years on varsity and earned Male Athlete of the Year at Cathedral. He will play volleyball at USC.

LUIS GARNICA takes his big smile to Purdue to major in astronautical engineering with a minor in astronomy.

RYAN WHITE will go to the University of Utah to major in business and accounting.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com