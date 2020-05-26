Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.

Cathedral Catholic Baseball Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Zavien Watson

Zavien is a three-year letterman who was named MVP of the High School All-Star Game last season at Petco Park. He is also the Dons’ leading rusher in football.

Cooper Rons

Cooper played as pitcher and is a two-year letterman who plans to play at UC Santa Barbara.

Nico Ryder

Nico played a combination of first base and pitcher. He plans to continue played at SDSU.

Lewis Barnum

Lewis played as short-stop and was off to a hot start this year. With just eight games, he had seven doubles and a home-run.

Reagan Guthrie

Reagan played as catcher and was a two-year starter and plans to play at Regis University in Denver.

Luke Denos

Luke is a two-year letterman who was named the second base starter this season.

Jagger Kennedy

Jagger started this year in left field and was also a two-year letterman.

Ryan Blacker

Ryan played second base and center field.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News