Cathedral Catholic Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Zavien Watson Zavien is a three-year letterman who was named MVP of the High School All-Star Game last season at Petco Park. He is also the Dons’ leading rusher in football.

Cooper Rons Cooper played as pitcher and is a two-year letterman who plans to play at UC Santa Barbara.

Nico Ryder Nico played a combination of first base and pitcher. He plans to continue played at SDSU.

Lewis Barnum Lewis played as short-stop and was off to a hot start this year. With just eight games, he had seven doubles and a home-run.

Reagan Guthrie Reagan played as catcher and was a two-year starter and plans to play at Regis University in Denver.

Luke Denos Luke is a two-year letterman who was named the second base starter this season.

Jagger Kennedy Jagger started this year in left field and was also a two-year letterman.

Ryan Blacker Ryan played second base and center field.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com