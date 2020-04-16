Castle Park Girl’s Lacrosse

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Brittany Rodriguez Brittany plays defense and also played field hockey and soccer for the Trojans.

Destiny Chavez Destiny plays attack, and her coach says she was a strong player on the field with her speed and strength. Destiny plans to attend San Diego Mesa or Southwestern College.

Cindy Lopez Cindy played three years on varsity while carrying a 4.0 GPA. Her coach says she was a key part of the defense. Destiny plans to attend SDSU or UCSD in the fall.

Angie Ortega Angie played defense before moving over to offense and playing attack this season. A triple sport athlete, her coach says Angie is known for her work ethic. She has an opportunity to play lacrosse at Pepperdine.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com