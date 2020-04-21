Carlsbad Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ian Johnson Ian ran four years in track and cross country, was the valedictorian and plans to run cross country at Cal Tech.

Warren King Warren plans to attend BYU Hawaii in the Fall.

Sara Wenger Sara plans to run at Sonoma State next year.

Rachel Medina Rachel has committed to Castleton University in Vermont where she plans to play soccer and run track.

Caytre Ede Caytre plans to attend UCSD next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com