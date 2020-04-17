Carlsbad Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Kennedy Jarrard Kennedy played three years on varsity and made the all-academic team. She will head off to Rider University in New Jersey next year to play softball.

Zoe Nolte Zoe played on varsity for four years and made the all-league last season as well as the academic team. She plans to go to UNLV next year to play softball.

Maele Hensch Maele played three years on varsity where she played first base and also pitched.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com