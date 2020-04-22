Carlsbad Girls Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

This is a continuation of the segment from April 18, 2020.

Zoe Nolte Zoe ran sprints for four years and also set the school record in the 110 hurdles. She will attend UNLV next year to play softball.

Isabella Veduccio Isabella was a team captain and threw the shot and discus on varsity for three years. She plans to attend Suffolk University in the honors program in pre-law.

Phoenix Ferriman Phoenix ran sprints for three years on varsity. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend UC Irvine.

Analaura Flores Analaura turned out for track for the first time this Spring. She ran sprints.

Kendra Poehler Kendra ran the distance races as well as 300 hurdles and cross country.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com