Carlsbad Girl’s Swim Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Danielle Mcauley Danielle swam four years on varsity and won the 2019 CIF Sportsmanship Award. She also played three years of water polo.

Isabelle Mas Isabelle also swam four years and served as the team captain this spring.

Bryn Borgardt Bryn swam three years on varsity and made the all-academic team.

Buffy Howe Buffy also swam three years and made the all-academic team.

Riley Parker So did Riley.

Carolina Salizar And so did Carolina.

Taylee Overall Taylee swam for one year on varsity.

Lexie Tucker As did Lexie.

Sarah Vittitoe And so did Sarah.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com