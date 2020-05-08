Carlsbad Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Hailee Harway

Hailee played defense for four years on varsity and served as team captain. She was also ASB Vice President.

Alex Bye

Alex also served as captain and played midfield for three years on varsity. Her coach said she made everyone around her better.

Safiya Witt

Safiya played attack for three years on varsity. She plans to attend Cal State San Marcos next year.

Minnie Miller

Minnie played defense for two years on varsity. Her coach said she played as hard as anyone on the field.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com