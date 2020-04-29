Carlsbad Boy’s Volleyball

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Stephen Goedken Stephen played on varsity for three years and was named all-CIF last season.

Tommy Capps Tommy also played on varsity for three years and served as team captain for two seasons.

Jackson Payne Jackson played on varsity for two years and plans to play at UC Irvine next year.

Derek Valdez Derek was the defensive player of the year last season and led the team in kills this season.

Justin Vittitoe Justin was a two-year starter for the lancers.

Shane Graff Shane played two years on varsity and also served as a lifeguard.

Nick Alvarez Nick also played two years on varsity and plans to be a fireman.

Tyler Austad Tyler had just started his first year on varsity as an opposite hitter.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com