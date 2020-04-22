Carlsbad Boy’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

This is a continuation of the segment from April 18, 2020.

Kai Burke Kai ran distances and also ran cross country. After graduation, he plans to tour Asia by motorcycle.

Jacob Lindwall Jacob also ran distances and cross country. He was a two-time all-academic team member.

Mason Becker Mason competed four years on varsity in sprints and the long and triple jump. He plans to run track at Boise State next year.

Cole Wright Cole ran sprints and competed in long jump. He, too, plans to go to Boise State – but o play football.

Spencer Stabile-Bel Spencer threw the shot and discus. He plans to go to Columbia next year and major in physics and economics.

Samuel Woulfe Samuel ran distances and cross country. He made the Avocado League First Team twice and hopes to run at Cal Poly Pomona.

Jacob Barela Jacob threw the shot and discus on varsity for two years. He plans the attend the University of Missouri to pursue broadcast journalism.

Roberto Morfin On his first year on the track team, Roberto ran distances and also ran cross country.

Patrick Helcl Patrick threw the shot put and discus. He has a 4.08 GPA and committed to UCSD.

Grant Plasch Grant competed on varsity for two years in sprints, shot and discus.

Marcus Mack Marcus came out for the track team for the first time this year and ran sprints as well as the long jump.

Nathaniel Aquino Nathaniel ran sprints and threw the shot put. He plans to go to Mira Costa College next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com