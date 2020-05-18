Carlsbad Boy’s Swim Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Riley Kraatz Riley swam four years on varsity, served as team captain and was all-Avocado League last year. He also played four years of water polo and was team captain for that too.

Connor Mes Connor swam four years on varsity and served as team captain for two years. He was all-league last year and plans to swim at William and Mary.

Charlie Stewart Charlie swam four years and won the 2019 Sportsmanship Award. He plans to swim at Eastern Illinois.

Jonathan Lo Jonathan – another four-year varsity swimmer – made the all-academic team.

Mateo Esquivel Mateo swam for a year on varsity and also played water polo and soccer.

Drew Hernandez Drew swam on varsity for the first time this spring.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com