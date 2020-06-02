Carlsbad Boy’s Golf Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

BEN GOULD played varsity for four years and served as captain this spring. He earned medalist honors in his final match of his career – a league win over Mission Hills. He plans to play for Dominican University of California next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com