Canyon Crest Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Cole Colleran Cole racked up 28 strike-outs in only 11 innings pitched this spring. He has committed to play at USD.

Eli Rejito Eli earned first-team all-league honors last season and had a .486 batting average during his varsity career. He plans to play at Harvey Mudd College.

Matty Bernstein Matty played two years on varsity and his coach said he had the best work ethic in the program.

Ryan Fuchs Ryan also played two years on varsity and started the season with a 2-0 record and 3.07 ERA.

Eric Lu Eric played on varsity for three years and had 16 career stolen bases.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com