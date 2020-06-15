Bonita Vista Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

JULIA HILL played four years on varsity. She hit in the clean-up spot and served as a great leader on and off the field.

KODI GORA played four years on varsity and batted .380 last season with four home runs.

MELANIE JOHNSON also played four years and hit a robust .440 to help the Barons win the Cougar Classic tournament this spring.

JAMIE GREENO played three years and the athletic outfielder showed a strong arm.

DANIELLE FRARY played two years on varsity.

KATHLEEN SANTACRUZ also played two years on varsity.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com