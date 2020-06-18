Bonita Vista Girl’s Tennis

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

NAOMI CASTILLO played varsity four years and was one of the top players in the Mesa League.

ISSABELLA FAKHIMI served as captain and was the backbone of the team.

MALIE LITTLE made great improvement through her career.

MELANIE JOHNSON was a softball player who became and excellent tennis player.

JAMIE GREEN also played softball and became a good tennis player.

KATHLEEN SANTA CRUZ showed big-time improvement.

DANIELA TACHER was an excellent all-around athlete.

ZOEY ADVINCULA had great focus and attitude.

