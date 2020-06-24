Bonita Vista Boys Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

JORGE HERNANDEZ served as captain and spent three years on varsity. The 6″3′ hitter had 109 kills in the short season.

TITUD BOURUS also served as captain and also played three years on varsity.

DEITHER DELARA played two years no varsity and served as the centerpiece of the team.

CARLOS CHAVEZ also played two years on varsity. He had a sharp mindset and great team spirit.

CRISTIAN TAPIA showed an attitude toward the game that made him a dangerous player to any opponent.

JACOB WARREN displayed a passionate mentality and was relentless in achieving efficiency and skill.

CHRISTOPHER KANE joined the team just this spring, and his athleticism allowed for him to not only make the varsity team but also show tremendous improvement.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com