Bonita Vista Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

WILL CRUZ served as team captain and played on varsity since his freshman year. He won the Metro League doubles title last year and didn’t lose a match over the previous two seasons. his coach called him the MVP and that her carried the team.

JONATHAN GUTIERREZ had a great one-handed backhand.

WILLY WU played four years and played both singles and doubles.

ELIAS WAISBORD played two years on the team and was very athletic.

TONY VILLEGAS played with the team since his freshman year and had a lot of talent.

ISAIAH CEBALLOS and SEBASTIAN NAVARRO both joined the team this spring and their coach said they both had a great attitude.

RUBY RODRIGUEZ served as head manager and the coach says she was awesome.

DANIELA TACHER also helped out as manager.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com