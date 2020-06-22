Bonita Vista Boys Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

TIMOTHY TUCKER is described as the leader on the field, as he served as captain, and a very special player.

BRANDON CASIPLE spent the off-season working on his game and coach says his hard work was starting to show this season.

TONY CORNEJO was a tenacious player who always put the team first.

JOSE MORALES is described as a passionate player who always gave 100%.

JUSTIN SHORTY was known for his big, fun personality. On the field, he was a hard worker and could always be counted on.

KEVIN TANG was the type of player to sacrifice himself for the team. He once scored five goals in a single game.

THOMAS TIRADO was a ground ball machine who could always be counted on.

ADRIEL RAMOS joined the team this year and quickly became a great player.

EGOR CLEARY also joined the team for the first time this year. He’s described as a great teammate who played awesome defense.

GREG SANCHEZ was known for raising team spirits when things got tough and was loved by his teammates.

