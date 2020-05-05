Bonita Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Nate Nankil Nate started for four years on varsity as a pitcher and outfielder, served as team captain and was named all-league twice. He has committed to play at Cal State Fullerton next year – if he doesn’t get drafted.

Jesus “Bubba” Villegas Bubba also started four years on varsity as a pitcher and catcher. He was also a captain and all-league last year.

Eric Nakano Eric played hot corner at third base, was also a captain and all-league last year.

Adrian Burrow Adrian played in the outfield and served as team captain. Coach Dave Palet said he always led by example.

Alex Gabaldon Alex lettered on varsity twice.

Issac Chavez Issac had a great curve-ball and plans to join the marines after graduation.

Robert Vandorn Robert had a reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in San Diego.

Felix Ikeda Felix was one of the team’s most dependable hitters.

Gabriel Marmolejo Gabriel played outfield and added a lot of speed to the team.

Tyler Black Tyler paired a strong bat with a great attitude.

Joel Minjares Joel played outfield and pitched from the left side.

Enrique Resendez Enrique pitched from the right side.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com