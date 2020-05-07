Bishops Track Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Christie Linnard Christie ran the 800 meters and relays. She made it to the section finals three times and plans to compete for the Naval Academy next year.

Alexis Rosen Alexis ran the 3200 and will run track and cross country at Bryn Mawr in the fall.

Sora Haagensen Sora competed in pole vault and she’s also an Olympic hopeful in rock climbing.

Paul Cleary Paul ran four years on varsity and specialized in the mile and the 800. He also served as team captain.

Ben Chen Ben ran the mile and the 4-by-400 relay and also took up the 300 hurdles for the first time.

Henry Madany Henry came out for track for the first time this year and showed potential in the 100 and 200 meters.

Yasha Kharratti Yasha also turned out for track for the first time this year after running cross country.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com