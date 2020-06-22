Bishops Swimming Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

MAX KECK was a three-year varsity swimmer and plans to play water polo at Harvard.

DENNIS LI plans to attend college abroad in China at NYU Shanghai.

PERRY MIKIC helped lead the team to its first CIF title last season with his relay swims. He plans to attend UC Santa Barbara.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com