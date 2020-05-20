Bishops Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Alex-Rose Molinar Alex-Rose made All-League three times and earned the Conference Player of the Year in 2018 as a sophomore.

Jaya Travis Jaya played four years on varsity and also made All-League three times as one of the top hitters in the Coastal League.

Emily Johnson Emily played two years on varsity. She plans to attend George Washington University and play water polo.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com