Bishops Girls Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Caroline Twyman and Courtney Anderson Caroline Twyman played defense and had just come off an injury from the soccer season, and Courtney Anderson played midfield and made the West Coast Adrenaline All-American Team. She also plans to play at SDSU next season as a defender.

Carina Freundt and Margo Lyons Carina Freundt and Margo Lyons both played attack for the Knights. Margo scored five goals and also played tennis.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com