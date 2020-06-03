Bishops Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

AIDAN CANINO was a two-time All-League outside hitter and setter. He’s heading to Colgate College in the fall.

JOHN FLAMING played setter for two years and plans to attend TCU.

KI GREENE played two years on varsity and is headed to Emory University.

CASEY HOLDEN is a three-time All-League player heading to Northwestern.

IAN LEE served as captain and is described as an extremely hard worker. He played setter and plans to attend Michigan University.

NOAH LIN also served as captain and spent three years on varsity where he played libero. He’s heading to Duke.

TOMMY SOTTOSANTI turned out for the first time this spring. He plans on attending Yale.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com