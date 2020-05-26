Bishops Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ryan Finley This was Ryan’s first year of varsity where he handled the face-off, and according to his coach, he was crushing it.

Parviz Henderson This was also Parviz’s first season on varsity where he was proving to be a solid player in the midfield.

Kellen Hobson Kellen was a three-year varsity player who’s described as a “stellar lock-down defensive midfielder.”

Chase Ladrido Chase served as captain and played attack and midfield where he was once named to the all-coastal team. He plans to continue playing in the fall at Johns Hopkins University.

Charlie Mossy Charlie also served as captain and played an integral role on defense. He was named a two-time all-coastal league player and plans to play football at the University of Pennsylvania.

Logan Schwarz After taking last season off, Logan returned this season to play midfield.

Dash Tsai Dash served as team captain and played attack. He was having a breakout year as a player and leader, and his coach says his quiet but fierce competitiveness will be missed.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com