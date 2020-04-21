Army Navy Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Max Mooradian and Thomas Wu Max and Thomas both played singles and doubles for the Warriors.

Justin Zhang Justin was expected to have a breakout season.

Yidong Low Yidong rounded out the foursome for the Army Navy tennis team.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com