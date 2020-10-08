Herbert named Chargers’ starting QB for rest of season

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has named quarterback Justin Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.

Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City.

Taylor was taken to the hospital, which cleared the way for Herbert, selected by the Chargers with the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

The rookie has thrown for over 290 yards in all three starts.