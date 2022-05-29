SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off closer Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 4-2.

It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove’s nine starts this season. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon pitched six strong innings against his former team.

It was Rogers’ second blown save in 19 chances. He struggled right away, allowing Michael Perez’s double and walking Tucupita Marcano. Rogers struck out Cal Mitchell but then allowed Hayes’ homer to center field, his first of the season.