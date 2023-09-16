SAN DIEGO — The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their world-famous basketball style to San Diego next year during their 2024 world tour.

Basketball fans will be able to watch the team take to the Pechanga Arena court against the Washington Generals on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“See the Globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin, and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals,” the team said in a press release. “You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and big laughs with new unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement.”

The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic style of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since its founding in 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

Meanwhile, their hit NBC series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward,” recently won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Tickets for the Globetrotter’s San Diego stop go on sale Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. on AXS, with prices starting at $35 to $135. More information on the noon game can be found here, while the 5 p.m. game can be found here.

The Pechanga Arena appearance is expected to feature familiar players like Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder.

“Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fan,” the team said.