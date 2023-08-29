SAN DIEGO — Roughly half of University of San Diego’s football team is facing disciplinary action amid an investigation into hazing allegations.

The decision was made after the university’s athletics and public safety departments conducted a preliminary investigation into alleged hazing between team members during preseason activities, USD says.

The football coaching staff learned of the allegations on Aug. 18, the university said in a statement to FOX 5, adding that no one was believed to have been physically hurt.

USD “immediately” suspended football activities, but allowed the remaining players to resume practicing Wednesday “under the close guidance of USD’s coaching staff,” the university said.

Both active and passive participants are facing disciplinary action, and some have received indefinite game suspensions, USD says.

The university adds that the initial disciplinary actions only pertain to the players’ athletic participation, and that “further disciplinary action could ensue.”

USD says it has provided San Diego police with the results of its preliminary investigation, and that an outside firm will begin an independent review.