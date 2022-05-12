SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Gulls fired coach Joel Bouchard and assistant coaches Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot Wednesday, six days after his lone season as the American Hockey League team’s coach ended when it was swept in a first-round playoff series.

Bouchard coached the Gulls to a 28-33-4-3 record in the 2021-22 season, their lone losing record in their seven seasons in the AHL, finishing seventh in the nine-team Pacific Division. The Gulls lost their best-of-three Calder Cup playoff series to the Ontario Reign, two games to none, losing Game 2, 3-2, in overtime last Thursday.

Jacob and Talbot also were with the Gulls for one season.

“This was a tough year for everyone and we feel a clean slate is needed in San Diego,” said Pat Verbeek, general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls’ NHL parent team. ” These are extremely difficult decisions, but we are committed to returning to our winning ways in San Diego for our great fans.”

