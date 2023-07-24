SAN DIEGO — Two of the most popular soccer clubs in the world are gearing up to face off for a sold-out, stateside match this week right here in San Diego.

English football club, Manchester United, and Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C, will be playing a friendly game at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday before about 35,000 fans.

The match ahead of the upcoming Premier League season marks Man United’s first in the U.S. in nearly five years and first-ever San Diego visit. For Wrexham, it will be the first time the team travels to the states in club history.

Before the match, fans will be able to attend a “Fan Fest” next to Snapdragon Stadium starting at 3:30 p.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m., about two hours before the scheduled kickoff.

For those headed to the game, here’s what you need to know:

Parking

Parking at Snapdragon Stadium will open at 3:30 p.m., along with the scheduled start of the nearby “Fan Fest” event.

Those who plan on driving a standard car to the game can pre-purchase a parking pass online through Ticketmaster starting at $35. Pre-paid passes reserve drivers a spot in a specific lot at the stadium. A map of the stadium’s lots can be found here.

Drive-up parking may be available, but it is limited and may cost more than the pre-paid passes. Snapdragon officials encourage those who are driving to the event to purchase the pass prior to the event or use an alternate form of transportation.

Public Transit

Riding on MTS is a great option for those who are looking to take an alternate mode of transportation to get to Tuesday’s match, given the direct trolley service to Snapdragon Stadium.

Fans headed to the game can get to the stadium with service via the Green Line. Before the match, trains along the line will be running every 15 minutes in both directions.

Fans nearby to a UC San Diego Blue or Orange line stop can transfer to the Green Line from either the Old Town, 12th & Imperial, Santa Fe Depot or Grossmont Stations. A map of the Trolley System can be found here.

After the match, Green Line trolleys will depart Stadium Station a minimum of every 15 minutes for an hour after the event, with additional shuttles transporting fans as needed until the crowd dissipates. UC San Diego Blue and Orange lines will serve all stations every 30 minutes.

Fans riding on the trolley are encouraged to use MTS’ free transit station parking before hopping on. A full list of the Park and Ride lots can be found here.

For those riding on the trolley, MTS suggests fans download the PRONTO app or use a PRONTO card and load $5 in advance to cover a round-trip adult fare. Seniors and youth with the Youth Opportunity Pass can ride at either no or a discounted cost.

More information about the MTS transit can be found here.

What can I bring into the Snapdragon

To ensure security, Snapdragon Stadium has guidelines about what can and cannot be brought through the gates.

The venue is clear bag only, meaning that most purses, backpacks, coolers, etc. are prohibited unless they are made of a see-through plastic or clear vinyl.

Bags that are made of this material cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size. Small purses, bags and clutches are allowed if they are no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ in size.

Match-goers who bring a bag that does not meet these requirements can use a bag check locker, which are available for purchase outside the east entrance of the stadium.

Outside food is also not allowed inside the stadium. Sealed, unfrozen water bottles and empty refillable water bottles smaller than 32oz are allowed inside. All other bottles, cans or beverage containers are not permitted.

A full list of prohibited items can be found on Snapdragon Stadium’s website under the “Prohibited Items” drop down.

Guests with specific medical needs or young children can get an exception for these guidelines, according to the stadium.

Can I use cash at the stadium

No, Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue.

However, “reverse ATMs” are available onside for those who bring cash into the stadium, which loads the cash onto a pre-paid debit card for easy ordering at concessions and retail locations. The ATMs are located inside the southeast and southwest entries.