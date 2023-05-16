SAN DIEGO — This coming fall, girl’s flag football will be installed as a sanctioned sport in high schools across San Diego County.

One local organization is already ahead of the curve, now in year three of a girls-only flag football league.

She Rocks is a San Diego-based youth girl’s flag football league centered around shaking the stigma.

“It’s very fun, it’s like I have a second family,” said Naomi Kelly, a 6th grader playing in the league. “It’s very cool to come out here and play.”

“I feel like sometimes we as women are counted out,” said Alona Harper, one of the several She Rocks coaches, “We like to play, we like to talk a little mess, you know, we like competition and I’m just happy the sport is growing and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Established by a navy officer back in 2021, She Rocks welcomes girls between the ages of 7 to 17 with any curiosity in the sport.

“I took my daughter to a cheerleading practice and she said no, I don’t want to do that, I want to go down where the boys are,” said She Rocks President Dwayne Brown, “The minute a football was in her hands, I knew that’s what she was destined to do, so I created this league for her and girls like her that want to play football.”

Now nearly 3 years later, more than 100 athletes stretch across three different leagues, all in the hopes of growing the sport and pursing it at a higher level.

“About 75% of the girls we have right now have never played flag and they’re having a great time,” continued Brown.

For more information or how to join, visit https://www.sherocksd.com/

“If we bring more girls into it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, they’re like serious about this’,” said Serenity Porter, a ninth-grader playing in She Rocks, “I feel like it’s going to get bigger over the years and I’m really excited for that.”