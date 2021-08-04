Girls’ 16 and under tennis national championship begins Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The United States Tennis Association Billie Jean King Girls’ 16s National Championship begins Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in Ocean Beach and Balboa Tennis Club in Balboa Park.

Theadora Rabman of Port Washington, New York, is the top seed. She won the girls’ singles title at the 2021 Adidas Easter Bowl, winning six matches in straight sets.

Each of the top 32 seeded players in the 256-player singles draw received first-round byes. Rabman is scheduled to play her first match Thursday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between Olivia Marais of Lodi and Sari Woo of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

There are four San Diego County players in the singles draw — Alyssa Ahn, Claire Zhang and Elena Zhao of San Diego and Emily Deming of Fallbrook.

The singles winner will receive a berth in the U.S. Open Junior Championships.

Past champions include Chris Evert and Tracy Austin.

Rabman and Tatum Evans of McLean, Virginia, are seeded first in the 128-team doubles draw.

Admission and parking are free. The tournament concludes next Wednesday.

The tournament has been held annually in San Diego since 1990 except for last year, when it was moved to Mobile, Alabama, to accommodate social- distancing protocols.

